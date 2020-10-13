Trump plans another Florida stop later this week

The president rallied supporters in Sanford on Monday, his first campaign event since contracting the coronavirus.

OCALA, Fla. — President Donald Trump's campaign announced his Sanford stop won't be the last this week.

Trump is scheduled to rally supporters at the Ocala International Airport on Friday, Oct. 16, as part of a "Make America Great Again" event. It starts at 4 p.m. while doors open at 1 p.m.

Thousands of people cheered on Trump as he made his first appearance Monday in Sanford since contracting the coronavirus and leaving the hospital for treatment.

"It’s great to be back in my home state, Florida, to make my official return to the campaign trail," Trump said to the crowd, most of whom were not wearing masks and standing shoulder-to-shoulder despite the ongoing pandemic.

As polls show a tight race in Florida, campaign stops are to be expected. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also plans to visit South Florida on Tuesday. According to the latest Real Clear Politics average of recent polling data, Biden is up 3.5 points ahead of Trump.

