Photos show DeSantis with 'fascist' snowflake in Iowa

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also was pictured with the snowflake.

TAMPA, Fla. — While visiting Iowa on Friday to promote his new book and to meet possible future constituents, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received a gift with a hidden message.

According to pictures tweeted by Steven Goffman, whose online profile says he's with The Washington Post, the governor posed with a handmade snowflake with the word "fascist" secretly embedded in it.

In a separate image, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is also seen with the snowflake.

At a Republican political rally in Davenport, Iowa today someone gave @GovRonDeSantis and @IAGovernor Kim Reynolds a handmade “snowflake” with the word "Fascist" secretly embedded in it. pic.twitter.com/as8UN3WRsp — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) March 11, 2023

At the rally, DeSantis shared an array of stances on issues such as the pandemic, taxes and immigration. He had the largely friendly room of conservative attendees on their feet when discussing education, critical race theory and gender identity.

"The purpose of our schools is to educate kids, not to indoctrinate kids," he said. "We believe in the rights of parents to be involved in the education and upbringing of kids."

DeSantis' visit comes the week that Iowa's statehouse passed legislation banning gender-affirming care for youth.

While DeSantis has yet to announce an official 2024 run, his trip echoes those of other Republican presidential hopefuls, such as Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Pence.