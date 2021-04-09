Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz serves on House panel Wednesday amid sex allegations with minor

The Republican has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing. But a former associate facing his own child sex charges reportedly is talking with investigators.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Embattled U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz continued work Wednesday in Washington, speaking at a committee hearing, amid allegations he had a sexual relationship with a minor.

The Republican lawmaker from the Florida Panhandle has denied any wrongdoing and hasn't been charged with a crime, but a top GOP lawmaker said the party would "take action" against Gaetz should he be indicted.

"If something really formal happened from [the] Justice [Department], we would of course react and take action," Scalise told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

Gaetz serves on the Armed Services and Judiciary committees. The latter appointment has been an issue for critics because they say he shouldn't serve on the Judiciary panel as it oversees the Justice Department, the AP reports. Scalize – the No. 2 Republican leader in the House – said party officials in the past have removed lawmakers from assignments when facing serious charges.

The New York Times first reported in late March, citing several sources briefed on an investigation, that Gaetz might have broken federal sex trafficking laws that prohibit a person from inducing someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. His alleged involvement is reportedly tied to Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking of a child.

The Times this week reported Greenberg has been giving investigators information since last year, including on subjects related to Gaetz. Once he realized the government had overwhelming evidence against him, according to the Times citing people with knowledge of the investigation, Greenberg decided to cooperate. CNN reported Greenberg discussed encounters he and Gaetz had with women who were given cash or gifts in exchange for sex.

Still, Greenberg faces several charges, including fraud, that might not make him the most reliable of witnesses.

"Congressman Gaetz has never paid for sex," said spokesman Harlan Hill, according to the Times. He suggested that Greenberg was "trying to ensnare innocent people in his troubles."

CNN on Tuesday reported on details of parties in the Orlando area allegedly involving Gaetz and other Republicans, where drugs, money and sex were shared among partygoers. The Daily Beast recently reported on late-night Venmo transactions between Gaetz and Greenberg, who then allegedly used the same app to send money to three young women.

When asked about the reported investigation, Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio didn't throw their support behind Gaetz. The senators, like most Republicans, have stayed mostly quiet about the issue of their colleague, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

Only Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Trump critic, has called upon Gaetz to resign from Congress.