CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott again distanced himself from the president's Twitter claim that 3,000 people did not die during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Marina despite a widely-accepted study.

Scott tweeted in response, saying he agreed with the study to raise the death toll from 64 people to 2,975 and Puerto Rico's governor for accepting the revised number.

"I disagreed with what [President Donald Trump] said. ... I saw the devastation there," said Scott on Friday.

Scott said he had been to the island seven times since the hurricane struck.

"I disagreed with him immediately," Scott said. "...I represent Florida and when I agree with the president, I'll agree with him. When I disagree with him, I'll disagree with him."

Scott was one of Trump's earliest supporters during the 2016 campaign.

I disagree with @POTUS– an independent study said thousands were lost and Gov. Rosselló agreed. I've been to Puerto Rico 7 times & saw devastation firsthand. The loss of any life is tragic; the extent of lives lost as a result of Maria is heart wrenching. I'll continue to help PR — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) September 13, 2018

Trump followed up his first Thursday tweet by blaming Democrats -- without evidence -- for raising the death toll.

In Puerto Rico, blackouts are common -- with 60,000 homes still having makeshifts roofs.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP