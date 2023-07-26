Ex-military intelligence officer says government 'absolutely' has possession of UFOs

The much-anticipated House Oversight subcommittee hearing took place Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill and included sworn testimony from three whistleblowers.

WASHINGTON — UFOs (or UAPs — unidentified aerial phenomena — as the government calls them now) are real and they are a threat to national security: That’s part of bombshell testimony made Wednesday during a historic congressional hearing into unidentified aircraft encountered by military pilots.

The much-anticipated House Oversight Committee hearing took place on Capitol Hill and included sworn testimony from three whistleblowers, all ex-military officials. One of them says the military has recovered UFOs including “non-human biologics” as part of a decades-long recovery program.

The hearing comes alongside a bipartisan push in Congress demanding more transparency on the issue. Lawmakers say they are largely in the dark on the growing national security issue; some like Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Seminole, say they’ve been “stonewalled” trying to get more information.

“The technology we faced was far superior than anything we had,” testified Retired Navy Commander and pilot David Fravor, who in 2004 says he witnessed what was captured on a now famous video of a large object flying off the coast of California. Fravor says what he saw, defied our understanding of physics and jammed his F-18’s radar.

“The controller came up to us said, 'Sir you’re not going to believe this but that thing is at your cap point at roughly 60 miles away in under a minute,'” Fravor recalled.

Former U.S. Navy pilot Ryan Graves also testified that encounters with UAPs were not rare and described in 2014 his squadron coming across sphere-like aircraft with cubes inside.

“These objects were staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds, these same objects would accelerate supersonic speeds, 1.1 1.4 Mach and they would do so in very erratic and quick behaviors, I don’t have an explanation for,” Graves testified.

While the Pentagon has publicly said they’ve investigated hundreds of UAP reports, former military intelligence officer Retired Maj. David Grusch who was on two task forces investigating UAPs, says the government operates a crash retrieval and reverse engineering program.

Grusch testified he believes the government is "absolutely" in possession of UAPs, "based on interviewing 40 witnesses over 4 years," adding that he knows the exact locations UFOs were recovered.

"Those locations were provided to the inspector general," he continued.

Grusch even says “biologics” were recovered in the crashes. “Were they human or non-human biologics,” questioned Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina.

“Non-human and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge of the program I talked to,” Grusch answered but added he couldn’t share more outside of people with proper security clearance.

Florida Congressman @mattgaetz says he's seen an image of UAP taken by a flight crew based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida over the Gulf of Mexico.



Gaetz says he's unable to "attach" what he saw to any human capability either from the U.S. or adversaries: pic.twitter.com/88W4bS4HeT — Aaron Parseghian WTSP (@AaronParseghian) July 26, 2023