The FBI is investigating Brett Kavanaugh — but what will that actually do?

The probe into the sexual assault allegations against the U.S. Supreme Court nominee was approved Friday by the White House and Senate Republicans, but it's an investigation that will be limited in scope, according to retired FBI special agent Dave Couvertier.

The most important thing to know is that this is not a traditional criminal investigation, Couvertier said.

Instead, it's an administrative background investigation, which is commonly limited in extent, he said.

Couvertier, who retired roughly two years ago after more than 20 years with the agency, said he's conducted several such investigations into federal White House appointees and other government employees.

"We follow the evidence in a criminal investigation whereas in a background investigation... it’s basically an employment background—very thorough though—to see if the person is suitable for employment," Couvtertier said.

There are some key differences between an administrative and criminal probe.

"There is no subpoena power," he said of an administrative investigation, so agents can't compel anyone to forward who doesn't want to come forward. "On a background investigation, it’s all on a voluntary basis.”

One such key player who has agreed to speak to agents is Kavanaugh's boyhood friend Mark Judge, who Christine Blasey Ford has claimed stood by during the supposed assault at a house party when they were teenagers in the 1980s.

It is possible that answers given by witnesses could lead agents to request testimony from other witnesses, according to Couvertier, who said investigators will submit notes from interviews to supervisors but won't make any conclusions on what was stated unless they feel strongly a witness lied.

If something criminal were to come up, Couvertier said a criminal investigation could be opened but he admits he doesn't expect agents to find much more during the week-long probe than what's already been gleaned from hearings and written statements. He said while agents could request more time, they probably won't need it.

"What they want to do is make sure that both the accuser and the accused are given a fair shake as soon as possible with the information they can provide," he said.

"But the people involved have already provided statements, they’ve already been talked to and the outside influences that have come into this really taints the entire process."

However, if you're expecting any conclusive findings from the FBI, you'll have to keep looking, Couvertier said.

"No recommendations, no conclusions, it's just 'here are the facts,'" he said.

The final report will be presented to the White House and the Senate for final determination.

