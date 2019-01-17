The government shutdown continues and it has an effect on people who receive food stamps.

Food stamp recipients will get their February benefits in a lump sum on or before Jan. 20, according to the Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

More: Food stamp recipients will get benefits in lump sum, and that could create problems

The work requirements:

Able-bodied adults who don’t have dependents are required to work or participate in a work program for at least 20 hours a week to get SNAP benefits for more than three months in a 36-month period.

People who are eligible to get SNAP benefits need to be registering to work, not voluntarily quitting a job or cutting back on hours, taking a job that’s offered and taking part in employment and training programs if they’re assigned by the state.

SNAP benefits are automatically loaded onto recipients’ accounts each month. They can then use their EBT card to buy groceries from authorized food stores and retailers.

SNAP households are expected to spend 30 percent of their own resources on food.

Each month, SNAP beneficiaries get their benefits on a different day over the course of the month. That way, more than 3 million Floridians – or about 15 percent of the state population – don’t all get benefits on the same day.

People can find if they are eligible for SNAP benefits and more information here.

Previous: Food stamp recipients will get their benefits early due to the government shutdown

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.