The partial government shutdown has entered the new year on its 11th day.

On Monday, House Democrats unveiled a package of bills that would re-open the federal government without approving funding for President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, establishing an early confrontation that will test the new power dynamic in Washington.

Related: Democrats have plan to fund government, but not a wall

The House is preparing to vote as soon as the new Congress convenes Thursday, as one of the first acts after Democrats take control, according to an aide who was not authorized to discuss the plan and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump told Fox News Channel he was "ready, willing and able" to negotiate, but added, "We have to have border security and the wall is a big part of border security."

The partial government shutdown began Dec. 22 after President Donald Trump bowed to conservative demands that he fight to make good on his vow to secure funding for a wall before Republicans lose control of the House.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Democrats have remained committed to blocking any funding for the wall, and with neither side engaging in substantive negotiation, the effect of the partial shutdown was set to spread and to extend into the new year.

Here’s a look at the previous government shutdowns and their duration. This list was drawn from Congressional Research Service reports:

2018 (President Donald Trump): Dec. 22 to (ongoing)

(President Donald Trump): Dec. 22 to (ongoing) 2018 (President Donald Trump): Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 - Three days

(President Donald Trump): Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 - Three days 2018 (President Donald Trump): Feb. 9 – One day.

(President Donald Trump): Feb. 9 – One day. 2013 (President Barack Obama): Oct. 1 to Oct. 17 - 16 days

(President Barack Obama): Oct. 1 to Oct. 17 - 16 days 1995-1996 (President Bill Clinton): December 5, 1995, to January 6, 1996, - 21 days

(President Bill Clinton): December 5, 1995, to January 6, 1996, - 21 days 1995 (President Bill Clinton): Nov. 13 to 19 - Five days

(President Bill Clinton): Nov. 13 to 19 - Five days 1990 (President George H.W. Bush): October 5 to 9 - Three days

(President George H.W. Bush): October 5 to 9 - Three days 1987 (President Ronald Reagan): December 18 to December 20 - One day

(President Ronald Reagan): December 18 to December 20 - One day 1986 (President Ronald Reagan): October 16 to October 18 - 1 day

(President Ronald Reagan): October 16 to October 18 - 1 day 1984 (President Ronald Reagan): October 3 to October 5 - 1 day

(President Ronald Reagan): October 3 to October 5 - 1 day 1984 (President Ronald Reagan): September 30 to October 3 - 2 days

(President Ronald Reagan): September 30 to October 3 - 2 days 1983 (President Ronald Reagan): November 10 to November 14 - 3 days

(President Ronald Reagan): November 10 to November 14 - 3 days 1982 (President Ronald Reagan): December 17 to December 21 - 3 days

(President Ronald Reagan): December 17 to December 21 - 3 days 1982 (President Ronald Reagan): September 30 to October 2 - 1 day

(President Ronald Reagan): September 30 to October 2 - 1 day 1981 (President Ronald Reagan): November 20 to November 23 - 2 days

(President Ronald Reagan): November 20 to November 23 - 2 days 1979 (President Jimmy Carter): September 30 to October 12 - 11 days

(President Jimmy Carter): September 30 to October 12 - 11 days 1978 (President Jimmy Carter): September 30 to October 18 18 days

(President Jimmy Carter): September 30 to October 18 18 days 1977 (President Jimmy Carter): November 30 to December 9 - 8 days

(President Jimmy Carter): November 30 to December 9 - 8 days 1977 (President Jimmy Carter): October 31 to November 9 - 8 days

(President Jimmy Carter): October 31 to November 9 - 8 days 1977 (President Jimmy Carter): September 30 to October 13 - 12 days

(President Jimmy Carter): September 30 to October 13 - 12 days 1976 (President Gerald Ford): September 30 to October 11 - 10 days

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Previous: National parks dealing with vandals, human waste in shutdown

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.