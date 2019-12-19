WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Florida has 27 members in the U.S. House of Representatives and two Senators.

That’s 29 voices weighing in on the impeachment of an American president on behalf of Florida’s more than 21 million people, and two have yet to cast their votes.

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have undoubtedly started hearing from voters now that President Donald Trump has been officially impeached. Trump faces an upcoming trial in the Senate, and both Florida senators hopped on Twitter after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dropped the gavel.

Anyone interested in reaching Senator Rubio by phone to give an opinion on impeachment can call his Washington, D.C. office in the Russell Senate Building at (202) 224-3041.

Senator Scott’s phone number in the Hart Senate Office Building is (202) 224-5274.

Florida’s House lawmakers all voted along party lines Wednesday evening. The Democrats voted for impeachment. The Republicans voted against it. Then, members of both parties continued the politicking online.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R – District 1) voted no.

Rep. Neil Dunn (R – District 2) voted no.

Rep. Ted Yoho (R – District 3) voted no.

Rep. John Rutherford (R – District 4) voted no.

Rep. Al Lawson (D – District 5) voted yes.

Rep. Michael Walz (R – District 6) voted no.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D – District 7) voted yes.

Rep. Bill Posey (R – District 8) voted no.

Rep. Darren Soto (D – District 9) voted yes.

Rep. Val Demings (D – District 10) voted yes.

Rep. Daniel Webster (R – District 11) voted no.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R – District 12) voted no.

Rep. Charlie Crist (D – District 13) voted yes.

Rep. Kathy Castor (D – District 14) voted yes.

Rep. Ross Spano (R – District 15) voted no.

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R – District 16) voted no.

Rep. Gregory Steube (R District 17) voted no.

Rep. Brian Mast (R – District 18) voted no.

Rep. Francis Rooney (R – District 19) voted no.

Rep. Alcee Hastings (D – District 20) voted yes.

Rep. Lois Frankel (D – District 21) voted yes.

Rep. Ted Deutch (D – District 22) voted yes.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D – District 23) voted yes.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D – District 24) voted yes.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R – District 25) voted no.

Rep. Debbie Muscarsel-Powell (D – District 26) voted yes.

Rep. Donna Shalala (D – District 27) voted yes.

