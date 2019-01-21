It's not Carmela, Kam-AH-la or Camella. It's K-AH-m-a-l-a.

Kamala Harris (D-California) was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Since then, she said her first name has been pronounced in many different ways.

Way back in May 2016, during her campaign for the Senate, she posted a video to Twitter with #KidsForKamala explaining how to properly pronounce her name.

Even back in 2009, when Harris was the District Attorney of San Francisco, the senator was explaining how to pronounce her name.

She once told a reporter with the San Francisco Chronicle that he was the only person to ever ask her about it. She said to think of it either as "comma-la" or "calm-ala."

The first-term senator and former California prosecutor jumped into the 2020 presidential race on Monday. Harris made her announcement on ABC's Good Morning America.

If she succeeds, she would be the first woman to be president and the second African-American to hold the office.

