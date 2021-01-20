How to watch Joe Biden's inauguration

The historic event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office at noon Wednesday, Jan. 20. But with the ceremonies taking place in the middle of a global pandemic, things will be looking a little different this year.

Due to social distancing, large crowds will not be able to gather for the event. Instead, the inaugural ceremony will be streamed online and broadcasted on the air. There will also be a large security presence after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Here's how to watch the historic event:

Live on-air coverage of the inauguration will begin at 9 a.m. on 10 Tampa Bay/CBS and streaming on the 10 Tampa Bay app.

The inaugural ceremonies begin at 10:30 a.m. Lady Gaga is scheduled to sing the national anthem at 11:30 a.m. before Biden is officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, a parade will be streamed virtually. At 5:30 p.m., the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial will light up in honor of the thousands of lives lost due to the pandemic.

At 8:30 p.m., a 90-minute "Celebrating America" TV special hosted by Tom Hanks will air on 10 Tampa Bay/CBS. The event features performances from artists like Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, John Legend and more.