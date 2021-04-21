Is Chris Christie running for president in 2024?

Media reports say the outspoken former New Jersey governor is considering throwing his hat in the presidential ring once again.

It looks like we may be seeing Chris Christie on the presidential campaign trail once again.

The outspoken former New Jersey governor is considering running for president in 2024, according to a report from Axios.

He’s at least not ruling it out, Christie told radio host Hugh Hewitt during an interview.

Christie ran in the crowded 2016 GOP primary but lost the nomination to former President Donald Trump. He ran on a platform of "telling it like it is," as one of the most influential conservative voices in a traditionally blue state.

Although Christie hasn't said much on the matter publicly, sources close to him told Axios that the former governor turned political commentator believes he is in a unique position as a potential candidate with statewide political experience and a run for president already under his belt.

This would give him a leg up on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many have hinted may be eyeing a bid for the White House in 2024. DeSantis recently made national headlines for his COVID-19 response in Florida and his pushback on a widely-criticized 60 Minutes report.

One source told Axios that Christie's toughness could appeal to former President Trump's base "minus the former president's recklessness." Earlier this week, Trump said he was "very seriously" considering a presidential run in 2024. But, Christie has reportedly said that Trump's consideration to run won't affect his own, according to Axios.

As a political and legal contributor for ABC News and a frequent guest on different Fox News programs, Christie is no stranger to the spotlight. He has been openly critical of President Joe Biden, tweeting Saturday that the president is "pushing a liberal wishlist disguised as 'infrastructure'."

Let’s call it what it is -- Pres. Biden is pushing a liberal wishlist disguised as “infrastructure”. The rules shouldn’t be different for this administration. When a president says something grossly untrue, they should be called out.



🎥 @marthamaccallum: https://t.co/iop4DanhPa — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) April 17, 2021