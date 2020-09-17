Ivanka Trump visits Tampa for 'fireside chat' with Pam Bondi

The President's daughter and advisor talked about her father's accomplishments so far in office

TAMPA, Fla. — Response to the pandemic is a key part of both President Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaigns and both are focusing on key swing states like Florida.

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump joined former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for what they called a "fireside chat" in Tampa at the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor city.

"With this President, like it or not, you know exactly where he stands and there is something honest and beautiful about that," Ivanka Trump said. Helping her father campaign, Ivanka spoke about Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He made sure governors had PPE and that they needed so no American died because of a lack of a ventilator. That's a herculean effort it itself because making a mask is very different than making a ventilator," Ivanka Trump said.

She also applauded the President passing the Great American Outdoors Act and criminal justice reform legislation. Ivanka's visit comes days after Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Tampa on Tuesday where he spoke about VA access, employment opportunities and mental health.

"You shouldn't be ashamed of needing mental health help any more than being ashamed if you broke your arm or needed glasses," Biden said.

On Thursday, Biden and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris rallied in Philadelphia. While President Trump is spending time rallying his supporters in the key swing state of Wisconsin. With the presidential election just 47 days away, both candidates and their allies are campaigning hard especially in swing states.

"I like to say that Washington D.C. hasn't changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington," Ivanka Trump said.

