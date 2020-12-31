The statement says in part: "the Courts have declined to act and it is my duty to object to the Electoral count"

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson has added his name to the list of those objecting to the Electoral College's certification of the 2020 Presidential Election on Jan. 6.

Wilson, a Republican who represents the Second Congressional District, which includes parts of Columbia and all of Lexington, announced his decision Thursday.

Wilson's office issued the following statement on New Year's Eve:

“As a former Lexington County Election Commissioner, not just as a Member of Congress, I am disgusted at the irregularities in the 2020 presidential election. The failure to validate signatures, the omission of witnesses, the interruption of counting before completion, the denial of poll watchers for access to fully observe, the extension of ballots received beyond Election Day, and the registration of illegal aliens, allowing non-citizens to vote, are all an open invitation for fraud. I had counted on courts to fully consider lawsuits by 18 states and 126 members of Congress, but the Courts have declined to act and it is my duty to object to the Electoral count because irregularities were never addressed.”

Wilson will join the Upstate's Rep. Jeff Duncan in the movement begun by Missouri's Sen. Josh Hawley challenging the Electoral College's certification of Joe Biden's victory for president with a final count of 306 electoral voted for Biden, 232 for Donald Trump.

The Electoral College met earlier this month and voted for that same total.

Biden also won the popular vote with 81,283,485 (51.4%) over Trump's 74,223,744 (46.9%).