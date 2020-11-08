x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

national-politics

Here's how to pronounce Sen. Kamala Harris' name

She posted a video during her 2016 campaign for Senate explaining how to properly pronounce her name.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's not Carmela, Kam-AH-la or Camella. It's K-AH-m-a-l-a.

Kamala Harris, D-California, is presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, and you'll be hearing her name many more times during the next few months.

She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and since then, she said her first name has been pronounced in many different ways.

Way back in May 2016, during her campaign for the Senate, she posted a video to Twitter with #KidsForKamala explaining how to properly pronounce her name.

Even back in 2009, when Harris was the District Attorney of San Francisco, the senator was explaining how to pronounce her name.

She once told a reporter with the San Francisco Chronicle that he was the only person to ever ask her about it. She said to think of it either as "comma-la" or "calm-ala."

The first-term senator and former California prosecutor jumped into the 2020 presidential race in January 2019 but ended her campaign in December. As Biden's pick, she's the first Black woman and first Asian American woman to be on the presidential ticket for a major political party in the United States.

   

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter