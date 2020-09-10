Second Lady Karen Pence will headline 'Operation MAGA' event in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Tampa on Monday as she makes the case for a second term for President Donald Trump.
Mrs. Pence will headline an "Operation MAGA" event at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. The Trump campaign said she would use the appearance to "share President Trump and Vice President Pence's Make America Great Again agenda with the American people."
The event will be held at Tabellas at Delaney Creek. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for general admission.
