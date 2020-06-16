LGBTQ employees are now protected in the workplace. Advocates say many more protections still needed

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling addresses employment, but advocates say federal and state protections must extend to housing, health care and public accommodations, too.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Under federal law, a person can no longer be fired in the United States simply for being gay or transgender.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the scope of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion, also includes sexual orientation and gender identity.

But beyond employment, advocates argue comprehensive protections against discrimination in housing, health care and public accommodations are still needed.

In the absence of any explicit federal mandate or laws in more than two dozen states—including Florida—anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ individuals hinge largely on a patchwork of varying local rules and ordinances.

In the Bay area, anti-discrimination ordinances have been enacted in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties and the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg. It’s estimated about half of Florida's population lives in a city or county where anti-discrimination ordinances have been passed.

To date, 24 states have either passed laws explicitly prohibiting housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or interpret existing prohibition on sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

Currently, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) interprets the Fair Housing Act's ban on sex-based discrimination to include discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, but it is not enshrined in law.

Past studies have shown LGBTQ renters and homeowners are more likely to be evicted or even overcharged because of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

Nate Bruemmer, a transgender man and activist in Tampa, says while Monday’s ruling is a win, it’s only the beginning.

“There’s a lot more work that needs to happen,” he said. “The thing unfortunately with Supreme Court cases is the findings are narrow and very specific.”

Bruemmer says he’s particularly worried about healthcare protections for individuals who are transgender.

Just last week, the Trump administration finalized a rule change that would undo protections under the Affordable Care Act for transgender patients, effectively allowing healthcare providers or insurance to deny care based on gender identity.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic and 25 percent of Americans who are transgender don’t have healthcare,” Bruemmer said. “Access is a constant struggle.”

So far, efforts in Congress to extend LGBTQ protections have stalled.

The "Equality Act," which would expand the Civil Rights Act to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in education, employment, credit, housing, federal jury service, public accommodations, and the use of federal funds, passed in the House more than a year ago.

The bill has been blocked in the Senate.

Here in Florida, something similar called the "Competitive Workforce Act," has been tossed around in Tallahassee—with bi-partisan and business support—for a decade.

“It’s surprising,” Bruemmer said. “It’s the largest piece of legislation that’s had the largest number of folks sign on that hasn’t gotten a committee hearing.”

While former Gov.Rick Scott promised—but ultimately failed—to extend employment protections for LGBTQ individuals after the Pulse nightclub attack in 2016, Gov. Ron DeSantis has not said if he’d ever support something similar. His office did not immediately respond to our email asking about it.

Bruemmer, however, is hopeful the high court’s ruling, happening as the country is in the midst of major upheaval over inequality, will swing the momentum toward state and federal lawmakers to take up anti-discrimination measures in the near future.

"It's hard for maybe the average American who, because of privilege, hasn't had to know,” he said.

“But now we know what the cost of inequality and hatred and bigotry is... and if we got down to just our humanity, I would hope we as a society could come together and address it."

