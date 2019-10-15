WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Democrats are confronting a rapidly shifting political landscape as a dozen candidates meet Tuesday night for the most crowded presidential debate in modern history.

The House impeachment inquiry that has put President Donald Trump on the offensive has also reordered the political calculus for Democrats, especially Joe Biden. The former vice president is facing baseless — but persistent — allegations of wrongdoing overseas from Trump and his allies.

His early front-runner status is also under threat from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. But as she rises, Warren is also fending off new questions about her biography.

Adding to the drama, Bernie Sanders is recovering from a heart attack that raised questions about his ability to withstand a campaign and about who might win his support if he had to drop out.

What time is the debate?

The Democratic primary debate will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on Oct. 15, 2019, at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

How do I watch the debate?

You can watch the debate on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International.

You'll be able to stream the debate on CNN.com, NYTimes.com and on the CNN Facebook page. The debate will also be streamed on CNN and the New York Times' mobile apps, along with the CNNgo app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast and Android TV.

Who is in the debate?

Below are the 12 candidates who will appear on the debate stage:

Joe Biden, former vice president Cory Booker, New Jersey senator Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Kamala Harris, California senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator Beto O'Rourke, former Texas congressman Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator Tom Steyer, businessman Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator Andrew Yang, entrepreneur Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii congresswoman

