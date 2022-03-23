The meaning behind Madeleine Albright's brooches

Beyond her historic accomplishments, Albright is often remembered for fashion statements as well. And, one statement didn't sit well with Vladimir Putin.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A trailblazer died this Wednesday.

Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from Nazi—and then—Soviet-dominated eastern Europe who rose to become the first female U.S. secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, died of cancer, her family said. She was 84.

Albright was a life long Democrat who nonetheless worked to bring Republicans into her orbit. She was chosen in 1996 by President Bill Clinton to be America's top diplomat, elevating her from her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, where she had been only the second woman to hold that job.

As secretary of state, Albright was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession to the presidency, however, because she was a native of Prague. The glass ceiling that she broke was universally admired, even by her political detractors.

But, beyond her historic accomplishments, Albright is often remembered for fashion statements as well. Throughout her career, she wore elaborate brooches that held some significance to wherever she was.

"Pin diplomacy" is what she called it in a 2015 interview with CNN. A skill she said became aware of under the Clinton administration between 1993 and 1997.

Following the Gulf War, the U.S. was seeking to pass tougher sanctions on Iraq. Albright told Smithsonian Magazine in 2010 that the state-run media at the time compared her to an "unparalleled serpent." So, she said she wore a gold pin with a snake coiled around a branch.

"The press asked me about it, I thought, 'Well, this is fun.' I was the only woman on the Security Council, and I decided to get some more costume jewelry," Albright told the magazine. "On good days, I wore flowers and butterflies and balloons, and on bad days, all kinds of bugs and carnivorous animals. I saw it as an additional way of expressing what I was saying, a visual way to deliver a message."

One other popular message she got across with her pins was when meeting Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

"I wore a bee when I was talking to Yasser Arafat, because bees sting and I needed to deliver a sharp message," Albright told InStyle last year.

Not everyone was a fan of the fashion pieces. She reportedly infuriated Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks about the Kremlin's war in Chechnya.