Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says he will not attend President Biden's State of the Union address

Calling it a 'COVID theatre,' the Florida senator says he'll watch virtually.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says he'll be watching the State of the Union address like most of us plan to: virtually.

The Florida senator posted to Twitter calling the event a COVID theatre, saying "no thank you, maybe next time," to the invitation to attend.

In Rubio's tweet, he included a screenshot of the outlined COVID-19 precautions to attend the State of the Union. Those requirements include a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken one day before the address, wearing an N-95 or KN-95 mask at all times, a negative health screening, and social distancing.

Health protocols for anyone else in attendance who will be in close contact with other attendees are also in place. Invited press, support staff, and others will be required to attest to a daily negative health screening inventory and a negative PCR test taken within one day of the address.

Vaccinations and boosters are strongly recommended for all of those in attendance. Social distancing, hand sanitizing upon entrance, and mask-wearing will also be enforced.

Rubio said a part of his decision to not attend is because COVID tests are required. A spokesperson for the senator said he only plans on testing if he is sick because there is a national shortage of COVID-19 tests.

Below is the #CovidTheatre rituals required to attend the State of the Union



No thank you, maybe next time pic.twitter.com/Fe0BSthVjk — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 18, 2022

Florida Sen. Rick Scott has not yet announced how he'll be watching the State of the Union address. He posted to Twitter Tuesday morning with a list of topics he hopes to hear President Joe Biden address.

The state of our union is in disrepair. Tonight, @POTUS must say how he will reverse the consequences of his failed policies on Florida families.



❌Inflation at a 40-year high

❌Millions illegally crossing the border

❌Empty shelves across America

❌War rages in Europe — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 1, 2022