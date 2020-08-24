Republicans are featuring a variety of speakers during the convention, drawn from everyday life as well as cable news and the White House

ST. LOUIS — Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who gained national attention after photos and videos showed them pointing guns at protesters in June, will speak at the Republican National Convention Monday night.

The RNC released the schedule of speakers for the four-day event. The theme is “Honoring the Great American Story,” according to officials with President Donald Trump’s campaign. Republicans are featuring a variety of speakers during the convention, drawn from everyday life as well as cable news and the White House.

Monday’s schedule includes the McCloskeys. Other speakers are Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr. and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who will deliver the closing speech.

The couple’s lawyer said they were first approached by Mark Meadows, Pres. Trump’s chief of staff.

The McCloskeys were charged with unlawful use of a weapon/flourishing after video showed them brandishing guns at protesters who were on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house. The group was upset with Krewson's decision to say the names of those who wrote to her, urging her to close the city jail, known as The Workhouse.

In a statement announcing the charges, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said the McCloskeys waved their weapons in a "threatening manner" at "peaceful, unarmed protesters."

After the charges were announced, President Donald Trump, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt — all Republicans — condemned the charges.

St. Louis will be represented by speakers on multiple nights of the RNC.

Ann Dorn, the widow of retired St. Louis Police captain David Dorn – who was murdered this morning – will speak Thursday night.

During the early hours of June 2, David Dorn was found shot to death outside of a pawn shop in north St. Louis. He was shot while Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry was looted after a night of unrest in the city.

"His life was senselessly taken from me, from us, by an opportunist who had no regards for human life or the law," Ann Dorn said during a press conference days after her husband was murdered.

Dorn’s daughters told 5 On Your Side they worry their dad “is being used as a poster child for violence against police officers.”

"It's very frustrating because I knew my dad did not agree with a lot of Trump's policies or procedures," said Debra White.

"We don't want his death or his legacy or any of his images to be used for political gain. That's not the purpose of my dad's life. He would not have wanted it. It's sending the wrong message," added Lisa Dorn.