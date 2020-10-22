VP Mike Pence to hold 'MAGA' rally Saturday in Lakeland

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a "Make America Great Again" rally Saturday in Lakeland.
The event will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Lakeland Linder International Airport. It will be followed by a second Florida rally at 6:30 p.m. at Tallahassee International Airport.
Pence will be joined by Republican candidates at each rally as he works to make the case for President Donald Trump's reelection amid a tight race in Florida, which is a crucial battleground state in the 2020 election.
What other people are reading right now:
- Iran, Russia obtained US voter information, intelligence agencies warn
- Your guide for the rescheduled 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- Rare, two-headed snake found in Palm Harbor home
- Former St. Pete police officer sentenced for child porn
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- Gov. DeSantis says any future school closures are 'off the table'
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter