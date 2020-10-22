x
VP Mike Pence to hold 'MAGA' rally Saturday in Lakeland

It will be the first of two events he'll attend at airports on Oct. 24.
Vice President Mike Pence will hold a "Make America Great Again" rally Saturday in Lakeland.

The event will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Lakeland Linder International Airport. It will be followed by a second Florida rally at 6:30 p.m. at Tallahassee International Airport.

Pence will be joined by Republican candidates at each rally as he works to make the case for President Donald Trump's reelection amid a tight race in Florida, which is a crucial battleground state in the 2020 election.

