Reform measure in honor of Bradenton soldier becomes law

It was part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which President Donald Trump vetoed. Congress overrode his veto.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A reform measure in honor of a Tampa Bay soldier meant to reduce the number of military training accidents has become law as part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.

The measure was introduced by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchannan, R-Sarasota, following the death of Army Specialist Nicholas Panipinto of Bradenton during a vehicle training accident in South Korea.

In June, Buchanan wrote a letter to then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper to request "much-needed reforms to prevent tragedies like the death of SPC Panipinto." A month later, Buchanan introduced an amendment to the national defense bill that would require the Pentagon to examine emergency response capabilities and services at U.S. military bases worldwide.

After the U.S. House and Senate ironed out differences between their own versions of the defense bill, Buchanan's reform measure remained intact in the final version sent to President Donald Trump in December.

But Trump vetoed it, objecting over several provisions, including one to remove the names of Confederate leaders from military bases. He, too, demanded a repeal of Section 230 -- a sort of legal shield for social media companies.

The NDAA carried large bipartisan support and was able to become law following an 81-13 override vote in the Senate and a 322-87 override vote in the House.

"The death of Specialist Panipinto is an [sic] tragedy that never should have happened," Buchanan said in a statement. "That’s why I will keep working to end the heartbreaking and increasingly frequent number of military training accidents."

"I know how much these reforms mean to Nick’s family and I sincerely hope that this new law will ensure that no other family has to endure similar heartache."

The Department of Defense also must report to Congress about the potential benefits and the feasibility of requiring bases to have properly functioning MedEvac helicopters and fully-stocked military ambulances.

"We are so thankful to Congressman Buchanan for all of his help in getting these necessary changes signed into law," said Kimberly Weaver, Panipinto's mother, in a statement. "This world is a better place because Nicholas was in it and the legacy he leaves behind will be in protecting the lives of his fellow servicemembers."

