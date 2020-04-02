TAMPA, Fla. — Protecting service members and military families from substandard privatized military housing was front and center during a closed-door meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Pentagon.

10Investigates confirmed the meeting between owners of privatized military housing, other managing partners and leaders from each branch of the service. They all sat down to talk about how to implement provisions laid out in the National Defense Authorization Act.

President Donald Trump signed that in December. The 3,300-page document, in part, calls for better oversight for privatized military housing and a tenant bill of rights to protect military families.

Defense officials could not provide a timeline or details of the meeting.

They say it will take time to work out the mechanisms to implement what Congress has called on the companies and service branches to do.

10Investigates did confirm leaders who oversee privatized housing on MacDill Air Force Base were present at the meeting.

RELATED: Senate approves bill that will help military families living in dangerous homes

RELATED: 'It is cheating our military families and our taxpayers'

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter