x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

National Politics

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggests President Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize

Pompeo tweeted a photo of Trump suggesting he should be awarded the prize for promoting Arab-Israeli peace.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is suggesting that President Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for promoting Arab-Israeli peace.

Pompeo’s suggestion, made on his official Twitter account, comes as the House is set to vote later Wednesday on impeaching Trump, accusing him of rallying a violent mob of supporters to attack the Capitol last week.

Trump and many of his allies have made no secret of their desire to see him honored with the Nobel Peace Prize, which is one of the world’s most distinguished awards.

Their campaign on his behalf has raised eyebrows because self-promotion for the prize is considered unseemly.

Pompeo tweeted a photo of Trump waving from a White House balcony with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and copied the Nobel committee.

The photo was taken in September last year when Israel normalized relations with the UAE and Bahrain under the so-called Abraham Accords, which were negotiated by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. Since then Morocco and Sudan have also agreed to recognize Israel.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: House debates 2nd Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

RELATED: State Department website briefly changed to say Trump's term 'ended' Monday

RELATED: Trump hits Cuba with new terrorism sanctions in waning days

RELATED: US diplomats condemn Trump, say Capitol riot may badly undermine credibility abroad

Credit: AP
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)