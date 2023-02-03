President Biden schedules Tampa stop

The president's visit to the Tampa Bay area is scheduled two days after his State of the Union address.

TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden will visit Tampa next week as part of a multi-city tour to talk about the economy and health care, the White House announced.

Biden is scheduled to visit the area two days after his State of the Union address on Thursday, Feb. 9, to "discuss his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs," a statement reads.

He and other administration officials plan to travel the country after the major speech to discuss jobs, lowering costs for families and infrastructure investments, the White House said in its statement.

A day prior to visiting the Sunshine State, Biden is expected to visit the Madison, Wisconsin, area.

Details including what time and where exactly the president will be speaking — and whether public tickets will be offered — have yet to be announced.