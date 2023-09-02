President Biden lands in Tampa to speak on health care, economy

The president spoke on his efforts to defend Medicare and Social Security benefits at the University of Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden reiterated that lowering costs for American families was a key part of his economic plan while visiting Tampa on Thursday.

The president arrived with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor on Air Force One just after noon at Tampa International Airport. They were greeted by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who met them on the runway.

Biden then made his way to the University of Tampa, where he delivered remarks on his efforts to protect Medicare and Social Security benefits to a crowd of students and community leaders.

“Today, I came to Florida to talk about a critical piece of that plan: giving families and seniors just a little more breathing room…to lower your health care costs. And especially important here in Florida… you have the highest percentage of seniors of any state in the nation," Biden said.

The president spoke on his efforts to bring down health care costs through the Inflation Reduction Act, which he signed into law in August. They include capping the cost of insulin at $35, capping the cost of all prescription drugs at $2,000 per year and giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices with "Big Pharma."

"Bringing down prescription drug costs doesn’t just save seniors money, it will cut the federal budget by hundreds of billions of dollars," he said.

Biden then vowed to block any efforts from Republican lawmakers to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act or the Affordable Care Act, which he says are particularly beneficial to the large population of seniors in Florida.

"If they try to raise the cost of prescription drugs or abolish the Affordable Care Act, I will veto it," the president said.

Biden's Tampa visit comes just two days after his State of the Union address, where Social Security and Medicare were major topics of discussion.

During the address, GOP lawmakers jeered when Biden referenced a proposal by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to require that the programs be reauthorized every five years. The president seized on the impromptu moment, urging Republicans and Democrats alike to pledge to avoid cuts to the income and health insurance programs.

“Let’s stand up for seniors,” Biden said as most of those in the chamber stood to applaud, knowing the dangers of being on the wrong side of an aging electorate that values these programs.

It’s a delicate moment for Social Security and Medicare, programs that economists say will drive the national debt to unprecedented highs over the next few decades. The Social Security trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits starting in 2035, prompting some Republican lawmakers to say changes will have to be made to sustain payments.

But any proposed changes can come across as kryptonite to voters, who want their benefits preserved rather than cut. That's especially true in Republican-held Florida, where Census figures show that nearly a third of adults are older than 62.