President Donald Trump to visit Tampa Bay for COVID-19 and storm preparedness talks

TAMPA, Fla. — President Donald Trump will be in the Tampa Bay area on Friday.

According to the White House, Trump will participate in a "COVID-19 Response and Storm Preparedness Roundtable." The discussion will be in Bellair, which is just south of Clearwater along the beach in Pinellas County.

No further details were given about who else would be participating in the roundtable.

As of the latest advisory, Hurricane Isaias is no longer forecast to strengthen into a Category 2 storm. A hurricane watch is in effect for parts of Florida's east coast, including north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County line.

As for the latest coronavirus reports from the state health department, Florida on Friday reported another 257 Floridians had died after testing positive. That's the fourth day in a row the state has broken its own record for the highest number of deaths in a single day's report.

The state on Friday also reported another 8,989 new COVID-19 cases for July 30.

