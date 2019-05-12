BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be rallying in West Michigan a week before Christmas.

The president is holding a "Merry Christmas" rally in Battle Creek Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Kellogg Arena at 7 p.m. Pence will join him at the rally after speaking at a Workers for Trump event in Saginaw.

Kayleigh McEnany, a national press secretary for Trump said he looks forward to celebrating the economic successes at the rally that have happened in Michigan since he took office.

"Since [his] election, Michigan has added 75,000 new jobs," McEnany said in a press release.

This rally comes only two weeks after Pence held a Keep America Great event in Holland. He focused on economic growth in his speech.

"[It is] booming thanks to the president's leadership. We've set records on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the stock market is setting records every single day," Pence said.

This is Trump's second campaign rally in West Michigan this year. He held one in Grand Rapids in the spring.

You can get tickets to the rally here. The event is free and doors open at 3 p.m.

Parking, road, business closures in Battle Creek

The city of Battle Creek is expecting large crowds to show up for the rally. Because of that they have made plans for accommodating the influx of people to the area.

OVERFLOW

City officials said they are anticipating a larger crowd than the arena's capacity of 9,800. There will be a designated overflow area outside the arena at the Festival Square Market.

ROAD CLOSURES, DEC. 18

Starting by 8 a.m., Hamblin Avenue will be closed from Capital Avenue SW to McCamly Street.

Starting by 8 a.m., McCamly Street will be closed from Hamblin to Jackson Street.

As the crowd increases at the arena and Festival Market Square, Jackson Street will close, then Michigan Avenue, moving north.

Helmer Road

Dickman Road

Washington Avenue

Interstate-94

M-66

Capital Avenue SW will experience short, intermittent closures, but mostly will remain open

►Check out this interactive parking map in Battle Creek.

PARKING

There is no parking in the following downtown areas, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17: Full Blast (35 Hamblin Ave.), both sides of the building Wave Square, at McCamly and Jackson streets Riverwalk Centre parking ramp Hamblin Avenue parking ramp

The city says Wednesday will be a busy day, with many visitors to downtown. They ask to watch for parking signage and staffing at lots around the downtown.

at lots around the downtown. Private parking lots may ask for payment

Anyone who parks in a restricted area, or otherwise parks illegally, may be towed

The city recommends the following two parking routes to get into the downtown area: Dickman Road, to Washington Avenue to Van Buren Street M-66 to Van Buren Street

to get into the downtown area: Parking for only rally attendees who have a handicapped placard or license plate: The Kmart site, at the corner of Capital Avenue SW and Dickman Road. Entry will be via Capital Avenue; watch for signs and staff. This lot will be closed off starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, to prepare for Wednesday’s use. Battle Creek Transit will provide shuttle service for these attendees from the parking lot to Kellogg Arena starting at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, and will provide return shuttle service back to the parking lot.



PUBLIC TRANSIT

Battle Creek Transit bus and Tele-Transit services will provide typical, weekday services Wednesday, according to the city. But they anticipate delays, especially in the afternoon.

Weekday bus service runs from 5:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., and Tele-Transit service runs from 5:15 a.m. to midnight.

Due to the event, the following Battle Creek Transit routes must detour on Wednesday: 1W - West Michigan 2E - Emmett/East Avenue 3E - Main/Post 3W- Kendall/Goodale 4N - Capital Avenue NE.

These stops cannot be serviced during the detours: Capital N.E. - near Kellogg Foundation (4N) Capital N.E. - across from playground (3E) Capital N.E. and Van Buren - near Willard Library (4N) Hamblin at Carlyle (1W)(3W) Hamblin near Kellogg Institute (3E) Hamblin and Monroe (WKKI Parking Lot) (4N) McCamily at W. Michigan (2E)(3W) McCamily near Clara's on the River (2E) Michigan and Capital - Kellogg Foundation (3E) Michigan and Division - First United Methodist Church (3E)



BUSINESS CLOSURES

Full Blast will be closed Wednesday

TRASH AND RECYCLING PICK-UP

Even city members who don't attend the event will still be affected by the president's visit. Trash and recycling pick-up on Wednesday will be moved up an hour so waste management crews can finish earlier in case they want to attend the event.

Recycling and trash bins need to be on the curb by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

To stay up-to-date on road closures and traffic updates leading up to the event, visit the city's transit website.

Planned protests

There are a couple of protests and demonstrations that have been planned to occur prior to the president's rally with varying goals.

Battle Creek protest and march: The demonstration wants to display opposition to Trump's rally in Battle Creek. It starts at 5 p.m. at Sojourner Truth Memorial Park and protesters will march to Kellogg Arena at 6:20 p.m.

Vape rally: The Michigan Vape Shop Owners are hosting a rally outside the Trump event Wednesday evening. They are advocating for their continued right to vape.

Doctors on Medicare: Doctors and healthcare professionals from the Committee to Protect Medicare are holding a press conference at First Congregational Church at 4 p.m. They will be talking about the Trump administration's healthcare policies.

