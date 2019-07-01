President Donald Trump on Thursday will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet with "those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced in a tweet Monday.

Related: Shutdown day 16: No deal in shutdown talks as Trump stands by border demands

The trip comes amid a partial government shutdown over the president's demand for funding to pay for a wall along the southern border.

Right now, the president is showing no signs of budging on his request for more than $5 billion in funding, although he is now offering to build the structure with steel instead of concrete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.