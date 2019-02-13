WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has footed the bill for a new $50,000 golf simulator he just installed at the White House, the Washington Post says.

The newspaper reports it's the size of a room and lets him play virtual rounds on courses around the globe by hitting a ball at a large video screen.

The Washington Post says the system replaces a less-sophisticated one that was installed under President Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump recently defended himself after criticisms of his leaked private schedule, which showed large chunks of "executive time."

The commander in chief said he is "generally working, not relaxing" during those time periods and believes he works more hours than nearly any previous president.

