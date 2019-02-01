WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Amid a partial government shutdown over funding for a wall along the border with Mexico, President Donald Trump is reverting back to campaign rhetoric.

On Tuesday, the president tweeted that Mexico is paying for a wall through the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was signed in late November. However, the agreement is not actually being enforced yet because it has not been ratified by Congress -- something that might not even be considered for months.

"Much of the Wall has already been fully renovated or built. We have done a lot of work," the president claimed in the tweet.

It's true that already-passed legislation has allowed government contractors to fix problematic sections of fencing with 18-foot bollard walls, according to the National Review, which distinguished those steel slat structures from the more than 30-foot concrete barriers President Trump originally wanted.

Democrats, who get control of the House on Thursday, say they will not approve money for President Trump's border wall. Instead, they're offering to end the current shutdown with a bill that would temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security at its current levels and would set aside $1.3 billion for enhanced border security.

Democratic leaders will attend a bipartisan meeting Wednesday at the White House, where border security is expected to be discussed.

