President Trump condemns Capitol attack, urges Americans to rise above 'partisan rancor' in farewell video

The 19-minute goodbye address was released less than 24 hours before he leaves office on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday released a farewell video from President Donald Trump in which he acknowledged Wednesday's inauguration without mentioning President-elect Joe Biden by name.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes. And, we also want them to have luck -- a very important word," Trump said.

In the goodbye video, Trump addressed the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of his supporters.

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol," Trump said. "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."

Trump said it was time for the country to unify around shared values and rise above "partisan rancor."

"While Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible, decent, faithful and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and flourish," he said.

The 45th president expressed his appreciation for his children and first lady Melania Trump. He, too, thanked Vice President Mike Pence for his contributions during the last four years in office.

Watch the full farewell video below: