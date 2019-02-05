WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says people of faith around the world have faced terrible hardship of late.

Trump says violence and terrorism against people of all faiths must end, and that "all civilized nations must join together in this effort."

Trump spoke Wednesday to faith leaders at a White House dinner in honor of Thursday's National Day of Prayer. On Thursday, the president and first lady participated in a National Day of Prayer service and welcomed interfaith leaders to the White House.

"People are so proud to be using that beautiful word, 'God,' and they're using the word God again and they're not hiding from it," Trump said. " And they're not being told to take it down. And they're not saying we can't honor God. In God we trust, so important. A little thing on the campaign, but it wasn't such a little thing to me. When I first started, four years ago, haven't been doing this so long. We did a good job."

Previously, Trump paid respects to Jewish-Americans killed and wounded last week at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California. He also recalled the attacks on Christians in Sri Lanka last Easter and on Muslims in New Zealand the month before.

He also cited the burning of three black churches in Louisiana and last year's shooting spree at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

