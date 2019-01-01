WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump slammed the former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan after Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal questioned his judgment.

McChrystal recently said withdrawing up to half the 14,000 American troops serving in Afghanistan reduces the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal after more than 17 years of war.

Appearing on ABC's "This Week," he said the U.S. had "basically traded away the biggest leverage point we have."

He said he was worried the Afghan people would lose confidence in the U.S. as an ally.

His comments came in response to reports of the Pentagon developing plans to withdraw thousands of American troops.

He also was critical of President Donald Trump personally, saying he doesn't believe Trump tells the truth.

When asked if Trump is immoral, McChrystal responded: "I think he is."

On New Year's Day, the president lashed back.

President Trump tweeted: "'General' McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!"

McChrystal has praised Clinton, in the past, for her work as Secretary of State. But, he never formally endorsed her for president.

