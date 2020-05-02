ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Google compiled a list of issues that people in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota are searching for.

During the past five days, Google says health care, abortion, and unemployment were the top searched issues in our area. Immigration and wages round out the top five topics.

Google also released the most-searched topics during the 2019 State of the Union address. Floridians looked up jobs, taxes, prison, oil, abortion, Venezuela, Mexico, war, crime and drugs.

One word you won't hear tonight is "impeachment." CBS News reports that President Trump is not expected to mention that word, as the Senate continues to deliberate charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Instead, there is expected to be a big focus highlighting the economy and trade, with what the White House is calling "The Blue Collar Boom." The President also plans to discuss national security.

According to the U.S. House, this will be the 97th State of the Union address.

