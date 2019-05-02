President Donald Trump is floating the idea of building a human wall if he can't get one made of concrete.

The commander in chief made the suggestion in a tweet ahead of his State of the Union address, which was delayed until Tuesday because of the partial government shutdown.

"Tremendous numbers of people are coming up through Mexico in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border," President Trump wrote. "We have sent additional military. We will build a Human Wall if necessary. If we had a real Wall, this would be a non-event!"

The Pentagon announced earlier this week it would send 3,750 more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. They will be putting up another 150 miles of concertina wire and offering support to Customs and Border Protection agents.

How many people would it take for a human border wall?

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the border is a little more than 1,900 miles long. We'll round to 1,900.

There are 5,280 feet in a mile.

5,280 x 1,900 = 10,032,000 feet of border.

The average person's shoulder width can be rounded to roughly 18 inches, which comes out to 1.5 feet.

10,032,000 feet of border ÷ 1.5 feet per person = 6,688,000 people.

In other words, it would take more than 6.6 million people standing shoulder-to-shoulder to have a human border wall.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.