WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump wished a happy new year to all his "haters" and "the fake news media" in a Twitter message posted entirely in capital letters.

The commander in chief said 2019 would be a "fantastic year" for anyone not suffering from what he described as "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

The term is a refreshed version of "Bush Derangement Syndrome," which conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer coined in 2003, according to CBS News. Krauthammer, who died in June, described the syndrome as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency – nay – the very existence of George W. Bush."

He would later describe the Trump version as a "general hysteria" toward the current president, CBS News reports. The wording has since been widely used by Trump supporters, including Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The president urged people to calm down and enjoy what's happening.

President Trump wrote: "HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!"

On Tuesday, the president remained locked in a stalemate with Democratic lawmakers over the government shutdown and funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

