Live-streamed: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Cori Bush argue over mask in halls of Congress

Part of the exchange was captured by Rep. Greene, who was live-streaming and had her mask pulled down at the time.

ATLANTA — Two members of Congress, one of them from Georgia, recently became involved in a war of words - in the hallways - over a mask.

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush said she is moving to a new office - one that's away from Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Bush said a confrontation with Greene is just one reason she's making the move.

The staff of the two representatives got into the argument when Bush's staff asked Greene to mask-up on Capitol Hill. Greene was live-streaming at the time.

As Bush's group yelled at Greene to wear a mask, she responded that they shouldn't bring COVID positive members into Congress.

"This is how it is now, here," Greene said to her live stream audience.

Rep. Bush talked about the tussle on MSNBC on Friday.

I wanted it to be on the live stream that we are saying, 'Put your mask on,' and then her team turned around yelling, 'Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter'," Bush said. "What does BLM have to do with this? Put on a mask and save lives."

However, in response to the incident, Greene shared on Twitter calling Rep. Bush the leader of "the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob" that she suggests trespassed into a gated community to "threaten the lives of the McCloskey's" - the couple now infamous for pointing guns at protesters in June.

Greene suggested that she was being berated, that Bush was lying about the confrontation, and that the video she was recording was proof.

The drama over the mask is not the only reason Rep. Bush is moving, she said. Bush said the move is best for the safety of her team and for her, citing a recent CNN report accusing Greene of voicing support for violence against Democrats.