What’s the significance of resolutions against Russia?

The United Nations General Assembly and the U.S. House of Representatives each passed resolutions in support of Ukraine.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, varying governing bodies have passed resolutions in support of Ukraine and condemning Russia’s invasions.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House passed a resolution that also showed support for certain actions including expanded sanctions from the U.S. and its allies and partners.

The United Nations General Assembly loudly adopted a similar resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine. 141 countries voted in favor and 5 (Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea) against. The passage was met with standing applause.

But resolutions are symbolic. They aren’t legally binding and have no teeth.

So what is the significance?

Golfo Alexsopolous is the director of the Institute on Russia at the University of South Florida. She offered this sharper insight on how these resolutions can help the people of Ukraine.

“It shows that there is support for their cause. It shows how isolated Putin is, but does it mean that more weapons are being sent or more sanctions are being [made]? No. It’s just a resolution,” she said.

She says it’s also important that we do not isolate ordinary Russian people who are opposed to this war and pointed out some are fleeing the country.