First Lady Casey DeSantis tweets campaign teaser video ahead of governor's anticipated announcement

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis took to Twitter a day before the media is anticipating her husband to announce his candidacy for president to post a teaser video previewing his expected run.

In the 30-second video teaser, Gov. Ron DeSantis can be seen opening curtains and walking into the frame with the American flag filling the backdrop. As the potential presidential candidate walks closer to the flag, a narrator can be heard saying:

"They call it faith because, in the face of darkness, you can see that brighter future. A faith that our best days lay ahead of us. But is it worth the fight? Do I have the courage? Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it every single time."

America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/lWNQ3DIXgp — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) May 23, 2023

DeSantis seems to be walking toward a door to go on a stage and speak to an audience. He doesn't talk during the video teaser tweeted by his wife that had the caption "America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time."

It ends with a number promoting people to text the word "launch." The automated response to the text read in part, "Thank you for subscribing to receive texts from Ron DeSantis for President."

The video added to a list of signs from the governor that he is planning to declare himself as a candidate – including a "DeSantis for president" bus and slight changes to his personal Twitter handle by dropping the "FL."

DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy for the White House during a Twitter event Wednesday evening, multiple reports indicate.

It will occur on Twitter Spaces, which the social media platform uses for live audio features, with CEO Elon Musk, according to CBS News. A launch video will then follow the conversation, NBC News reports.

“He has to file the paperwork today and tomorrow, to be sure he's legitimate [candidate]. And then we'll go forward from there,” 10 Tampa Bay Political Analyst Lars Hafner explains.

DeSantis’ expected FEC filing coincides with a two-day long meeting scheduled in Miami with top DeSantis supporters and donors.

The announcement would end months of speculation that the Republican governor, who recently wrote a book on “Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” will be taking his political ambitions nationally.