Gov. DeSantis passes on comment about John Lewis' death: 'We're trying to focus on the coronavirus'

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — When an opportunity came to reflect upon the death of the late congressman and civil rights leader, Georgia Rep. John Lewis, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead called upon a reporter for another question.
He spoke Saturday in St. Augustine to share the latest in what the state is doing to combat the coronavirus.
"We saw last night Congressman John Lewis passed away," a reporter began her question. "He’s a civil rights icon and hero. This is happening amidst heated conversation in this country about race, monuments, flags."
She then began talking of a Confederate monument in St. Augustine's Plaza de la Constitución. Last month, it was voted 3-2 to be removed.
But DeSantis interrupted: "Alright, yeah, I appreciate the question, but let's -- we're trying to focus on the coronavirus. I appreciate it, but I'm let someone ask -- do you have a question at the topic at hand?"
DeSantis served in Congress from 2013-18 and worked alongside Lewis.
Lewis was a civil rights giant, and referred to by many as the "Conscience of the Congress." He had been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 1987.
Other lawmakers offered condolences, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. DeSantis has not published any statements to Twitter or his website as of Saturday evening.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio also offered a tribute but had to delete his first tweet, which was a picture of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.
The governor, while saying he wanted to stick with coronavirus during his Saturday briefing, has addressed other topics at similar briefings during the past several months. In June, DeSantis spoke on the state budget but answered a reporter's question about his thoughts on a mask mandate in Jacksonville.
And during a briefing in May discussing ways to safely reopen long-term care facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said professional sports would be welcome in Florida.
DeSantis announced no major policy changes in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday but said hospitals statewide will be receiving about 30,000 more vials of Remdesivir over the next 48-72 hours.
The drug has shown some positive signs in helping COVID-19 patients recover, and Florida's batch is expected to help 5,000 to 6,000 patients, the governor said.
