ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses less than three weeks away, candidates and voters are making last-minute preparations for the official kickoff to the 2020 Presidential election process.
This year, Iowa voters who aren’t physically in the state will have a chance to participate thanks to the Iowa Democratic Party’s satellite caucus option.
According to the website, anyone registered as an Iowa Democrat can register to attend an out-of-state, or even an out-of-country caucus. There are satellite caucus events scheduled in Scotland, France, and even the Republic of Georgia.
Florida will host at least four satellite caucuses. So far, Iowa Democrats have events scheduled in St. Petersburg, Port Charlotte, Miramar Beach and Gulf Breeze. Iowa voters have until Jan. 17 to register to attend one of the satellite caucuses.
RELATED: You'll still see fake political ads on Facebook, company says
RELATED: Democrats to clash Tuesday in final debate before Iowa caucuses
