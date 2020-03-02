ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Iowa voters are getting ready to caucus on Monday, and not just the ones who are physically in Iowa.

For the first time, voters outside the state will be able to caucus as well thanks to “satellite” caucuses being held across the country and even internationally.

A total of 92 satellite caucuses will be held on Monday. Four will take place in Florida (Gulf Breeze, Miramar Beach, Port Charlotte and St. Petersburg). There will also be caucus events in France, Scotland and the Republic of Georgia.

The satellite sites will act as a sort of absentee ballot for individuals like students or members of the military to participate in the process, even if they’re not home where they’re registered to vote.

“I haven’t missed a caucus since 1976,” Donna Winter said. She's Chair of the satellite caucus in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“To me, helping select the candidates is just as important as voting in the election in the fall, because if you don’t have good candidates, and you don’t like your choices, then what voice do you have?”

With its February caucuses, Iowa is the first state in the nation to start the Presidential election process.

