WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Bill Nelson filed legislation Wednesday to allow doctors at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to prescribe medical marijuana to veterans in 31 states, including Florida.

Nelson, D-Florida, filed the legislation along with Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, for states that already have established medical marijuana-programs.

“Federal law prohibits VA doctors from prescribing or recommending medical marijuana to veterans,” Nelson said in a news release. “This legislation will allow veterans in Florida and elsewhere the same access to legitimately prescribed medication, just as any other patient in those 31 states would have.”

The “Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Act” would offer five years of “safe harbor” protection for veterans who use cannabis or its derivatives. The bill also asks the VA to conduct research on how medical marijuana alleviates pain and battles opioid abuse.

Proponents of the legislation argue it could help veterans who are suffering from a wide range of diseases and could help reduce the risk of opioid abuse among veterans.

