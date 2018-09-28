WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson said he will not support Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

In a short statement on Twitter, the Democratic senator made it clear:

I will vote no on Judge Kavanaugh. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) September 28, 2018

Nelson might be sure of his vote now, but he'll have to wait. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to consider Kavanaugh in a vote Friday morning. A full Senate vote is possible by as early as the weekend, in which Nelson, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and all 98 other senators will weigh into the nomination.

Rubio has yet to publicly comment on how he will vote after Thursday's hearing.

“I want to see what happens in the hearing,” Rubio said earlier this week when asked by Politico whether he was still a “yes” vote. “I can only vote based on the information before me.”

Kavanaugh needs at least 51 senators to confirm him to the Supreme Court.

The judge called his nomination process "a national disgrace" following an hours-long hearing by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who charged Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her decades ago. Though tears, Ford testified she’s "100 percent" certain a drunken Kavanaugh decades ago pinned her to a bed and placed a hand over her mouth as she tried to yell for help.

Kavanaugh, fiery at times during his own testimony, said: "I have never done this to her or to anyone."

