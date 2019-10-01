U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, 54, will run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, sources close to the former California attorney general told CBS News.

The network reports Harris is expected to announce her candidacy around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Jan. 21, likely at a campaign rally in Oakland -- where she was born and later served as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County.

Sources tell CBS News the timing and location of her anticipated announcement are still subject to change.

Harris was sworn in as the junior senator from California in 2017.

Related: Eyeing 2020, Kamala Harris addresses prosecutorial past in memoir

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.