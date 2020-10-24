Senator Klobuchar to campaign for Joe Biden in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla — A push to encourage voting and mobilizing communities in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the goal of Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar's visit to the Sunshine State.
Biden for President Florida says Klobuchar will join them for a series of events Saturday.
The first is a "Get Out the Early Vote Event" in Tampa at 10:30 a.m. which will be followed by a "Biden-Harris Bus Stop and Swag Handout" in Sarasota at 1:00 p.m.
Outside of the Tampa Bay area, Klobuchar is set to make an appearance in South Florida for a second voter mobilization event.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida Department of Health's preliminary COVID-19 vaccination plan released
- Rays send veteran Morton to the mound for World Series Game 3
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the second presidential debate
- FDA approves remdesivir, first drug for treating COVID-19
- Your guide for the rescheduled 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter