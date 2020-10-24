Senator Klobuchar to campaign for Joe Biden in Tampa Bay

She will attend events in both Tampa and Sarasota.

TAMPA, Fla — A push to encourage voting and mobilizing communities in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the goal of Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar's visit to the Sunshine State.

Biden for President Florida says Klobuchar will join them for a series of events Saturday.

The first is a "Get Out the Early Vote Event" in Tampa at 10:30 a.m. which will be followed by a "Biden-Harris Bus Stop and Swag Handout" in Sarasota at 1:00 p.m.

Outside of the Tampa Bay area, Klobuchar is set to make an appearance in South Florida for a second voter mobilization event.

What other people are reading right now: