ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Who is Mina Chang?

The short answer is – she’s a diplomat.

Chang is the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations. That means she’s responsible for helping lead the State Department’s effort to “anticipate, prevent, and respond to conflict that undermines U.S. national interests.” It’s the kind of job that requires unquestionable integrity.

But what does the Trump administration really know about Mina Chang?

Her nomination for an even bigger job was withdrawn in September. According to an NBC News investigation, that happened after Congress started asking questions about her resume.

Chang’s State Department biography describes her as a Harvard Business School alumni who has addressed both the Republican and Democratic Conventions, but The Washington Post reports those qualifications are exaggerations.

Harvard Business School’s chief marketing and communications officer told The Post that Chang attended an eight-week, open-enrollment “Advanced Management Program”. She did not earn the school’s prestigious ‘masters of business administration’ degree.

The Washington Post confirmed Chang was in Cleveland and Philadelphia for the conventions – but she spoke at events on the sidelines. Her biography suggests otherwise.

Then – there’s her Time Magazine cover.

No, she wasn’t really on the cover – but there is a fake one. Chang posted this video of a 2017 Houston Community College interview on YouTube.

She’s not the only member of the Trump administration to have a fake Time cover.

President Trump had one too.

