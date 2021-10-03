'Sunshine Protection Act' reintroduced to keep US on Daylight Saving Time

Although Florida passed its own law in 2018, Congress needs to sign off before DST can stay permanent.

WASHINGTON — Florida lawmakers have tried and tried again to keep the clock on Daylight Saving Time but have up short. Just days before springing ahead, they're trying once more.

Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott join a handful of others, including Democrats, across the nation in reintroducing the "Sunshine Protection Act" that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent if it were to become law.

Not only would the clock not "spring forward" in March, but Americans also would avoid "falling back" in November.

The senators argue the potential benefits of making Daylight Saving Time permanent include better aligning daylight hours to drivers' standard work hours, reducing risk for seasonal depression and an overall boost to the economy.

A study by JP Morgan Chase & Co., cited by the senators, found instances of a decrease in card spending at the end of Daylight Saving Time.

The "Sunshine Protection Act" was signed into law in Florida in March 2018 by then-Gov. Scott, but Congress still has to pass legislation allowing Florida to have year-round Daylight Saving Time.

"The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation," Rubio said in a statement. "Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year."